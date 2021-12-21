First Interstate Bank Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

