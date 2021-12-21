Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 124.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 346,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 410.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,277,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,070,000 after buying an additional 1,027,276 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 25,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

