Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

