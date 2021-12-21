Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 577 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,661,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

