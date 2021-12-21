$1.11 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 519,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,184,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $2,326,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

