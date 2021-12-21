-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,558. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,058,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 215,326 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.