Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 45,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

