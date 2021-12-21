Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 743,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

