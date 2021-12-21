Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. 8,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neogen by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

