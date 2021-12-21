Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.45. 7,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $858.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Tenneco by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

