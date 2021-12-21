Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.29 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $22.29 million and $931,063.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00051361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.09 or 0.08199215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.63 or 1.00069555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 104,322,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

