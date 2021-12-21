First Interstate Bank Buys 1,303 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

