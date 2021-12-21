Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

