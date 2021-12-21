Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 33 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

