Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,056,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.