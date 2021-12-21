salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 472.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $246.61. 69,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $242.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

