BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

