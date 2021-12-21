3,685 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 117,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,697,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. 166,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333,284. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

