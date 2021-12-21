Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $484.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average is $425.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The stock has a market cap of $456.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

