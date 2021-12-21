Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,127 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

