CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $223.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $223.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CANNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.