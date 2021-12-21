EOS Force (EOSC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,113.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $98,113.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00242584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00500357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

