Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 237,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 277,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,790. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

