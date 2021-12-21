Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Shares of BC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $11,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

