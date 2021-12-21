Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.50.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

