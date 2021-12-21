Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.55.

BMO traded up C$1.72 on Tuesday, hitting C$133.26. The company had a trading volume of 771,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,981. The firm has a market cap of C$86.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.95.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

