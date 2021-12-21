Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

