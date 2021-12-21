Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $377.15 and last traded at $376.00. Approximately 69,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,424,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.33.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.28.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.