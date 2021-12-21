Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,565.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 258.9% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $117,565.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00319280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,779,567 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

