Stream Protocol (STPL) One Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

