The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $40.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,355. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

