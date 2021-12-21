Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 288,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,370. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

