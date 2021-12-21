Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

Several brokerages have commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.22) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EPA:AF traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €3.77 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.07 and its 200 day moving average is €4.13. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

