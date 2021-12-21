New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

