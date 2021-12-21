Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lessened by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

