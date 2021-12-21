SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.