Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 327,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 229,364 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

