Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

