Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $74,471.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005897 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,316,558 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

