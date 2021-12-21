Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases 396 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($298.22).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($198.47).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($199.02).

LON CAU remained flat at $GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.65.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

