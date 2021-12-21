BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

