Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.42). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($2.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 814,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

