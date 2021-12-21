Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.26 Million

Brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $841.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.30 million and the highest is $847.21 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,344. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

