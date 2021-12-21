Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $127.30

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,202. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

