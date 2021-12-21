ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,926. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

