Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.