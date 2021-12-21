iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

