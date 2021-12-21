iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

