Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

