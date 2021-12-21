1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,679 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

